TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.99 Per Share

Analysts expect TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) to post $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for TopBuild’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.26. TopBuild reported earnings of $2.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TopBuild will report full-year earnings of $10.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.63 to $10.98. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $13.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.14 to $13.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TopBuild.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by ($0.10). TopBuild had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 10.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $246.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $271.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.70.

In other TopBuild news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total value of $1,057,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 4,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.84, for a total transaction of $1,142,784.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 436.4% in the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,564,628 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $309,452,000 after buying an additional 1,272,928 shares during the period. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 3rd quarter worth about $131,795,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in TopBuild by 934.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 352,352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,688,000 after purchasing an additional 318,278 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its position in TopBuild by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 480,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,934,000 after purchasing an additional 258,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in TopBuild by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,079,255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $213,455,000 after purchasing an additional 244,069 shares during the last quarter. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BLD traded down $3.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $275.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,783. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. TopBuild has a 52 week low of $161.35 and a 52 week high of $284.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $240.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.23.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

