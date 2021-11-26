Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV)’s stock price dropped 6.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.88 and last traded at $16.88. Approximately 6,474 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 559,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.09.

CURV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Torrid from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Torrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Torrid has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.94.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.54.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $332.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Torrid Holdings Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Torrid in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Torrid in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Torrid in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Torrid in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Torrid in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000.

About Torrid (NYSE:CURV)

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

