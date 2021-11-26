Town Centre Securities (LON:TOWN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Town Centre Securities (LON:TOWN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TOWN. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of Town Centre Securities in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of Town Centre Securities in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Town Centre Securities alerts:

TOWN opened at GBX 132.50 ($1.73) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.75, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 130.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 133.73. Town Centre Securities has a 1-year low of GBX 93 ($1.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 150 ($1.96). The firm has a market capitalization of £70.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68.

Town Centre Securities PLC (TCS) is a leading UK property investment & development company with property assets of over Â£394 million. With almost 60 years' experience, a commitment to sustainable development and a reputation for quality & innovation, TCS create outstanding mixed use developments close to transport hubs in Leeds, Manchester, Glasgow and London.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Town Centre Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Town Centre Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.