Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Bought by Scharf Investments LLC

Scharf Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 22.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,569 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,565,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 157.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,499,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $280,062,000 after purchasing an additional 917,300 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 3,576.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 472,055 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $87,831,000 after purchasing an additional 459,214 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 281.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 553,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $102,990,000 after purchasing an additional 408,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 775,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $144,381,000 after purchasing an additional 239,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on TSCO shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.59.

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,084,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 3,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $724,339.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,949,461.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 40,472 shares of company stock worth $8,517,203 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply stock traded up $1.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $227.58. 9,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 998,787. The company’s 50-day moving average is $210.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.69. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $132.16 and a 52-week high of $232.45. The firm has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.29. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 49.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.53%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.