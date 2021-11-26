Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Purchased by Field & Main Bank

Field & Main Bank boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 125,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,429,000 after acquiring an additional 40,827 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,829,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSCO. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.59.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $225.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.69. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $132.16 and a one year high of $232.45. The company has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $210.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.73.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 49.84%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.53%.

In related news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $3,982,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,084,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,472 shares of company stock worth $8,517,203. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

