TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,402 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TransAct Technologies were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TACT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC increased its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 329,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,524,000 after buying an additional 32,480 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 263,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TransAct Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,468,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. increased its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 137,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Andrew John Hoffman sold 10,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total transaction of $116,164.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TACT shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TransAct Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransAct Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of TransAct Technologies in a report on Monday, November 8th. Craig Hallum began coverage on TransAct Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered TransAct Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

TransAct Technologies stock opened at $11.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. TransAct Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $17.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.74. The firm has a market cap of $103.67 million, a PE ratio of -18.60 and a beta of 1.92.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.15. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 26.33% and a negative net margin of 14.79%. The business had revenue of $10.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TransAct Technologies Incorporated will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

TransAct Technologies, Inc operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets.

