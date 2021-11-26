TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) Receives C$15.56 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$15.56.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$16.00 target price on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on TransAlta to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. National Bankshares increased their price target on TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank increased their price target on TransAlta from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on TransAlta from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get TransAlta alerts:

TransAlta stock opened at C$13.19 on Tuesday. TransAlta has a 12 month low of C$8.75 and a 12 month high of C$14.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$13.40 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$850.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TransAlta will post 0.3207095 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.24%.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.