Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) CEO Holger Bartel Sells 8,500 Shares

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) CEO Holger Bartel sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total value of $82,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Holger Bartel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 17th, Holger Bartel sold 8,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $80,400.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Holger Bartel sold 28,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $306,375.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Holger Bartel sold 10,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $116,970.00.

On Friday, November 5th, Holger Bartel sold 1,723 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $18,332.72.

On Monday, September 20th, Holger Bartel sold 17,810 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $192,348.00.

On Thursday, September 16th, Holger Bartel sold 1,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.37, for a total transaction of $11,370.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Holger Bartel sold 5,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total transaction of $58,200.00.

On Thursday, September 9th, Holger Bartel sold 5,703 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $65,128.26.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Holger Bartel sold 20,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $232,600.00.

On Friday, September 3rd, Holger Bartel sold 5,508 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $68,739.84.

TZOO traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,896. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 1.87. Travelzoo has a 1 year low of $8.67 and a 1 year high of $19.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.03 and its 200-day moving average is $13.07.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Travelzoo had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 929.93%. The firm had revenue of $15.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Travelzoo will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TZOO. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Travelzoo by 5.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 597,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,932,000 after acquiring an additional 32,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 319,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,716,000 after buying an additional 42,035 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,861 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 12,929 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 121,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 32,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the 3rd quarter worth $1,160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.09% of the company’s stock.

TZOO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of Travelzoo from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com); the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

