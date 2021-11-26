Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

TPRKY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut Travis Perkins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

OTCMKTS TPRKY traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $20.86. The company had a trading volume of 9,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,653. Travis Perkins has a 1-year low of $19.91 and a 1-year high of $29.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.50 and its 200-day moving average is $23.17.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.6505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.71%.

Travis Perkins Company Profile

Travis Perkins Plc is engaged in the supply of general building materials, timber, plumbing, heating, kitchens, bathrooms and landscaping materials. It operates through the following segment: General Merchanting, Contracts, Consumer, and Plumbing & Heating.The General Merchanting segment supplies products for all types of repair, maintenance and improvement projects as well as new residential and commercial construction.The Contracts segment manages contractors and subcontractors in the residential, infrastructure, commercial, and industrial construction sectors.

