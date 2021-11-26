Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Insider Selling

Shares of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $17.04 and last traded at $17.52, with a volume of 331769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.09.

Specifically, Director James T. Treace sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $303,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Sean F. Scanlan sold 25,000 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $538,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 317,087 shares of company stock valued at $6,388,397.

Separately, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Treace Medical Concepts from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.91 and a 200-day moving average of $27.51. The company has a quick ratio of 13.50, a current ratio of 12.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). On average, equities analysts predict that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,857,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,967,000 after acquiring an additional 84,728 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,634,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,083,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,143,000 after acquiring an additional 89,032 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,890,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 777,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,911,000 after acquiring an additional 6,109 shares in the last quarter. 24.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI)

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

