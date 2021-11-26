Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) will report ($0.09) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Trevena’s earnings. Trevena reported earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Trevena will report full-year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.31). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.30). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Trevena.

Get Trevena alerts:

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Trevena had a negative net margin of 1,194.62% and a negative return on equity of 40.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on TRVN shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Trevena in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trevena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Trevena in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

NASDAQ:TRVN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.70. The stock had a trading volume of 875,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,567,513. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.39. Trevena has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRVN. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trevena during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Trevena in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Trevena in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Trevena in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Trevena by 454.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 28,598 shares during the period. 21.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trevena (TRVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.