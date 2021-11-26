Triangle Securities Wealth Management Has $340,000 Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 3.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 546 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 311,238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $155,653,000 after acquiring an additional 9,348 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth about $304,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.6% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,198 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Ratan Capital Management LP grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 158.1% during the first quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP now owns 57,462 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,737,000 after purchasing an additional 35,200 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth about $175,000. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NOW opened at $649.31 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $448.27 and a one year high of $707.60. The company has a market cap of $129.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 595.70, a P/E/G ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $662.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $592.82.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.69, for a total transaction of $271,215.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $454,381.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dennis Woodside acquired 2,861 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $694.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,987,193.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,137 shares of company stock valued at $16,245,151 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NOW shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $724.48.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

