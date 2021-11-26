Triangle Securities Wealth Management Raises Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,013 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRTX. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 88.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRTX opened at $186.24 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $176.36 and a 12 month high of $242.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.45. The stock has a market cap of $47.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $184.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.77.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 30.52%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $323.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.61.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

