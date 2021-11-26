Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $10.81 Million Stock Holdings in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 337,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,024 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mercantile Bank were worth $10,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 1.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 757,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,868,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,856,000 after buying an additional 6,713 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 3.4% in the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 278,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,402,000 after buying an additional 9,050 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 1.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 270,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,169,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 9.6% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 147,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,462,000 after buying an additional 12,960 shares during the period. 54.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Lonna Wiersma sold 2,500 shares of Mercantile Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $92,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MBWM opened at $36.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $570.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.11. Mercantile Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $24.17 and a 1 year high of $37.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.19.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $46.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.13 million. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 30.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is 31.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

