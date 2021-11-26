Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $23.49 Million Holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Tributary Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,940 shares during the period. ExlService accounts for 1.8% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned 0.58% of ExlService worth $23,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,675,000 after buying an additional 45,001 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 38,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,405,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,653,000 after buying an additional 266,227 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 6,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 463,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,790,000 after buying an additional 16,942 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EXLS opened at $133.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.88. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.39 and a 1 year high of $138.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $290.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.55 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 11.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 2,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total transaction of $327,595.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 16,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $2,059,202.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,620 shares of company stock worth $8,464,133 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on EXLS. Zacks Investment Research cut ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ExlService from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ExlService presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.75.

ExlService Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

