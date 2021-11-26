Tributary Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 671,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,669 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $13,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 59.9% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 20.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Easterly Government Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.10.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total transaction of $41,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at $154,502.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $120,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,634 shares of company stock worth $183,817 in the last 90 days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:DEA opened at $21.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $19.64 and a one year high of $23.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.43.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 9.50%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is currently 353.35%.

Easterly Government Properties Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

