Tributary Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 325,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,773,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned about 1.23% of Cambium Networks as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Cambium Networks by 44.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 62,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 19,135 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cambium Networks in the second quarter worth $1,339,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Cambium Networks in the first quarter worth $978,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambium Networks in the second quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambium Networks in the second quarter worth $6,367,000.

Get Cambium Networks alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 21,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $776,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Imhoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $178,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,220.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CMBM shares. Vertical Research downgraded Cambium Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cambium Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Cambium Networks from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price target on Cambium Networks from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.86.

NASDAQ:CMBM opened at $28.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.41. Cambium Networks Co. has a one year low of $22.76 and a one year high of $66.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.01. The stock has a market cap of $751.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.33.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 52.65% and a net margin of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $75.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 110.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cambium Networks Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Cambium Networks Profile

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

Read More: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.