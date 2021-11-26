Truist Securiti Comments on HireRight Holdings Corp’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:HRT)

HireRight Holdings Corp (NYSE:HRT) – Analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HireRight in a report released on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Securiti analyst A. Jeffrey forecasts that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the year. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for HireRight’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

HRT has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays assumed coverage on HireRight in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on HireRight in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on HireRight in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on HireRight in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on HireRight in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HireRight currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

Shares of NYSE:HRT opened at $18.65 on Thursday. HireRight has a 52-week low of $16.80 and a 52-week high of $19.01.

