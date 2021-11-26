Truist Securities Increases Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target to $204.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Truist Securities from $192.00 to $204.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ADI. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist upped their target price on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.48.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $182.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.93, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.16. Analog Devices has a 1-year low of $134.96 and a 1-year high of $191.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $176.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.75.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $1,731,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,382,960 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 184.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

