Tryg A/S (OTCMKTS:TGVSF) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Tryg A/S (OTCMKTS:TGVSF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Berenberg Bank in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TGVSF. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tryg A/S in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tryg A/S in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Tryg A/S stock remained flat at $$23.82 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.79. Tryg A/S has a 52 week low of $23.50 and a 52 week high of $23.82.

Tryg A/S, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services for private and corporate customers, and small and medium sized businesses in Denmark, Norway, and Sweden. The company operates through Private, Commercial, Corporate, and Sweden segments. It provides car, contents, house, accident, travel, motorcycles, pet, health, property, liability, transportation, group life, and boat insurance products, as well as fire and content, and worker compensation insurance products.

