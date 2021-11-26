Tudor Pickering & Holt Reiterates $48.00 Price Target for Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $48.00 price objective on Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Methanex from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Methanex from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James set a $62.00 target price on shares of Methanex and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.15.

Shares of MEOH opened at $43.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 2.03. Methanex has a 1 year low of $29.61 and a 1 year high of $52.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.59.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.45 million. Methanex had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Methanex will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.23%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Methanex in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Methanex during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Methanex during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Methanex by 404.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Methanex by 30,080.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

About Methanex

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

