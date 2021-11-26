TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.33

Shares of TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.33 and last traded at $1.39, with a volume of 119769 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.

TUIFY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TUI in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. AlphaValue lowered TUI to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut TUI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded TUI from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of TUI in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $2.50.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.89 and a 200 day moving average of $2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.76.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.2925 dividend. This represents a yield of 14.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th.

TUI Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TUIFY)

TUI AG engages in the provision of tour, hotel and resort, and cruise services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Region, Central Region, Western Region, Hotels and Resorts, Cruises, and Other Tourism. The Northern Region segment includes tour operators, airlines, and cruise business in the UK, Ireland, and the Nordics.

