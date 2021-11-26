Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 56.33 ($0.74).

A number of research firms have weighed in on TLW. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Tullow Oil to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 65 ($0.85) in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 60 ($0.78) price objective on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 65 ($0.85) price objective on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 65 ($0.85) to GBX 70 ($0.91) and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 65 ($0.85) price target on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

In other Tullow Oil news, insider Les Wood acquired 856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 53 ($0.69) per share, with a total value of £453.68 ($592.74). Also, insider Sheila Khama acquired 7,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 48 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of £3,393.60 ($4,433.76).

Shares of LON TLW traded down GBX 3.67 ($0.05) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 43.47 ($0.57). 18,224,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,645,601. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 47.33 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 50.49. The stock has a market cap of £622.22 million and a P/E ratio of 4.62. Tullow Oil has a one year low of GBX 22.61 ($0.30) and a one year high of GBX 66.22 ($0.87). The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18.

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio comprised 53 licenses in 11 countries with 28 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

