Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,724 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $32,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TSN. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,417,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,087 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,511,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,894 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,923,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,661,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,558,000 after purchasing an additional 466,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,479,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,273,000 after purchasing an additional 453,465 shares in the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSN shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Monday, August 9th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.50.

TSN stock opened at $83.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $30.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.78. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.47 and a 12 month high of $85.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.61.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $12.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Christopher Lynn Langholz sold 6,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $499,162.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $2,487,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,014 shares of company stock valued at $3,484,222. 1.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

