Ubiq (UBQ) Trading 12.5% Lower This Week

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. One Ubiq coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000346 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ubiq has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ubiq has a total market cap of $8.01 million and $52,181.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Expanse (EXP) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded up 39.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AetherV2 (ATH) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Ubiq Coin Profile

Ubiq (UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

Ubiq Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ubiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

