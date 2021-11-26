UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Position in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Victory Capital were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCTR. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 125.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 44.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 18,418 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 30.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 65.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 1.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. 16.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VCTR opened at $35.13 on Friday. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.69 and a twelve month high of $43.09. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.15.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Victory Capital had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 41.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Analysts predict that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.85%.

In related news, CEO David Craig Brown purchased 29,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,017,828.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Dennis Policarpo purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.62 per share, for a total transaction of $259,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.53% of the company’s stock.

VCTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Victory Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.71.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

