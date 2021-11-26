UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Position in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Anika Therapeutics worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANIK. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Anika Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $404,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 571.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 653,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,661,000 after acquiring an additional 556,349 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 407.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after acquiring an additional 99,036 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 9.1% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 5,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 1.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 111,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANIK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Anika Therapeutics from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Anika Therapeutics stock opened at $40.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.83 million, a P/E ratio of 126.78, a PEG ratio of 31.21 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.91. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.30 and a 52 week high of $48.37.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $39.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.45 million. Anika Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3.96% and a positive return on equity of 1.63%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

About Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics, Inc is an orthopedic and regenerative medicines company, which develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products for pain management, tissue regeneration, and wound healing. Its products are based on hyaluronic acid, a natural chemical occurring, biocompatible polymer found throughout the body.

