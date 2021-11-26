UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Makes New Investment in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 22,320 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRC. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources during the second quarter valued at about $170,140,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of California Resources by 165.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,149,482 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $245,625,000 after buying an additional 5,083,669 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources during the second quarter valued at about $36,001,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources during the second quarter valued at about $26,199,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources during the second quarter valued at about $19,894,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on CRC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of California Resources from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of California Resources from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of California Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company.

In other California Resources news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $1,127,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 1,945,540 shares of company stock valued at $80,101,550 over the last three months.

Shares of California Resources stock opened at $42.58 on Friday. California Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $18.25 and a 52 week high of $47.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.78.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.51. California Resources had a net margin of 241.65% and a return on equity of 397.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that California Resources Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th.

California Resources Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

