Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Research Coverage Started at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Udemy in a report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Udemy in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Udemy in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Udemy in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a hold rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Udemy in a research report on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:UDMY opened at $26.85 on Tuesday. Udemy has a 12-month low of $25.24 and a 12-month high of $32.62.

Udemy Inc develops educational software solutions. The Company offers an online course in various subjects including technology, Internet, business, creative and performing arts, health and fitness, language and music. Udemy Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

