UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Stock Holdings Decreased by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 894,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 127,554 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in UGI were worth $38,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UGI. FMR LLC grew its position in UGI by 104.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,450,000 after purchasing an additional 391,178 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in UGI by 8.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 98,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 7,801 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in UGI by 7.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 194,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,963,000 after purchasing an additional 13,322 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in UGI by 1.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 78,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in UGI by 13.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UGI alerts:

UGI stock opened at $44.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.98. UGI Co. has a 12 month low of $33.86 and a 12 month high of $48.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.44.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.07). UGI had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. UGI’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is 30.53%.

Several analysts have commented on UGI shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of UGI in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

About UGI

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.