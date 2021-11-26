Unification Market Capitalization Reaches $3.64 Million (FUND)

Unification (CURRENCY:FUND) traded up 29.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. One Unification coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000197 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Unification has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. Unification has a total market cap of $3.64 million and approximately $52,800.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001298 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00044612 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00008681 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $125.21 or 0.00233116 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Unification

Unification (CRYPTO:FUND) is a coin. Unification’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,447,402 coins. Unification’s official website is unification.com . The Reddit community for Unification is https://reddit.com/r/UnificationFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Unification is medium.com/unificationfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Fund is a fund project dedicated to investing in blockchain projects. It invests in projects which are characterized by being highly foresightful and technology-oriented, with high growth and high ROI. As the blockchain economy grows with exponential growth, investment in top tokens will be a huge profitable alternative. Fund will exclusively invest in tokens which have already witnessed their fast growth or those with extraordinary potential. “

Buying and Selling Unification

