Unigestion Holding SA Buys 176 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Unigestion Holding SA raised its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Pool were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pool by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Pool by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,154 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,671,000 after acquiring an additional 31,294 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool during the first quarter worth approximately $1,553,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 52.0% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 18.1% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,923 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.43, for a total transaction of $429,030.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.26, for a total transaction of $11,445,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,088 shares of company stock worth $29,394,064 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ POOL opened at $568.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $495.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $473.66. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $305.47 and a 1 year high of $582.27.
Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. Pool had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 76.16%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 15.17 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.65%.
Pool Profile
Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.
Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume
Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.