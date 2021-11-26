Unigestion Holding SA Has $1.37 Million Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Unigestion Holding SA boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 12.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,193 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 6.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,544 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,824,000. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 7.5% during the second quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,951 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 119.7% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 12.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,631,307 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $696,304,000 after buying an additional 406,414 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SWKS shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Summit Insights cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.42.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $157.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $164.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.27. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.28 and a 1 year high of $204.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.09.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 24.97%.

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total transaction of $486,485.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $1,630,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,712 shares of company stock worth $9,542,419 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

