Unigestion Holding SA Has $1.67 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Unigestion Holding SA grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 506.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total transaction of $5,392,039.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $262.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $250.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.32. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $142.61 and a 52 week high of $275.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $245.53 and a 200-day moving average of $238.09.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.83%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $279.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.11.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Read More: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.