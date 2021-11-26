Unigestion Holding SA Sells 442 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Unigestion Holding SA trimmed its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 379.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 32,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,307,000 after buying an additional 26,090 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 152.7% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 545,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,543,000 after buying an additional 86,398 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 64,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,105,000 after buying an additional 14,588 shares during the period. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RE opened at $277.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $209.63 and a one year high of $289.68. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.68.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.05). Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 28.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 24.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RE shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $330.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $222.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Everest Re Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.13.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

