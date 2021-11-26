Unigestion Holding SA Sells 522 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Unigestion Holding SA cut its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,288 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WT Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Intuit by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 3,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Intuit by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Intuit by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,002,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total value of $24,690,444.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 9,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.56, for a total value of $5,255,998.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,733,082.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,191 shares of company stock valued at $49,736,475 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Intuit from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Intuit from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Intuit from $621.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Intuit from $625.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $644.35.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $684.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $590.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $531.99. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $345.01 and a 12 month high of $716.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.48, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The business’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

