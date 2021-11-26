UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,201 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 111.6% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on UNH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $473.00 to $476.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $421.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $477.35.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,500 shares of company stock worth $36,855,125. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UNH opened at $450.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $431.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $418.23. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $320.35 and a one year high of $466.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

