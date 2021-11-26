Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $290.55 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) to announce sales of $290.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Unity Software’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $287.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $295.00 million. Unity Software reported sales of $220.34 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Unity Software will report full year sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Unity Software.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 44.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Unity Software from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Unity Software from $105.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Unity Software from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Unity Software from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

In related news, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.41, for a total value of $940,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $27,468,357.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,093,277 shares in the company, valued at $517,840,473.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,033,266 shares of company stock worth $326,771,446 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of U. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 6,700.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 376.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U stock traded down $1.92 on Friday, reaching $179.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,218,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,791,166. Unity Software has a 12-month low of $76.00 and a 12-month high of $210.00. The company has a market capitalization of $51.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.69 and a beta of 2.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.16.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

