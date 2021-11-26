Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.28% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Universal Property & Casualty Insurance Company (UPCIC), is currently engaged in insurance underwriting, distribution and claims. UPCIC generates revenue from the collection and investment of premiums. The Company’s agency operations which include Universal Florida Insurance Agency and U.S. Insurance Solutions, Inc. generate income from policy fees, commissions, premium financing referral fees and the marketing of ancillary services. “

Shares of NYSE UVE opened at $15.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.01. Universal Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $12.62 and a fifty-two week high of $16.57. The company has a market cap of $489.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.07.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 4.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.43) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Universal Insurance will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $258,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Universal Insurance by 42,000.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Universal Insurance by 1,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Universal Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Universal Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Universal Insurance by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. 64.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

