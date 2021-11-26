US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.220-$0.410 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $960 million-$990 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $963.05 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on US Ecology from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded US Ecology from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded US Ecology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ ECOL traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.64. 87,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,975. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.97. US Ecology has a 12 month low of $29.57 and a 12 month high of $45.72.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $257.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.84 million. US Ecology had a positive return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. US Ecology’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that US Ecology will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECOL. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in US Ecology by 273.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Ecology in the 2nd quarter worth $522,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,358,000 after buying an additional 79,964 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

