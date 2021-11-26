Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is First Citizens Financial Corp’s 8th Largest Position

First Citizens Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,824 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of First Citizens Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 92,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,812,000 after purchasing an additional 5,844 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 7,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 137,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,171,000 after purchasing an additional 63,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 19,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter.

VWO opened at $50.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.05. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $47.53 and a 1 year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

