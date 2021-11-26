Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 118.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 507.7% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VB stock opened at $231.61 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $181.21 and a 12-month high of $241.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.63.

