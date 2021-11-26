Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Bought by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,485 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Vicus Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $5,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5,513.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.94. 7,466 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,341,574. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.10. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $54.19 and a 12-month high of $55.67.

