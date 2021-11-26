Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 26.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 960,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,367 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 0.5% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $82,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BND. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $42,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,484.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $63,000.

NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $85.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,674,274. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $84.22 and a 12-month high of $88.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.75.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.134 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

