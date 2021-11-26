Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Acquired by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,581 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNDX. Canal Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $357,000. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.6% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 16,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $319,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Henry Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC now owns 5,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.16. 26,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,685,429. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.92 and a 200 day moving average of $57.23. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $56.48 and a fifty-two week high of $58.77.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.039 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.