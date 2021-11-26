Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Position Raised by RHS Financial LLC

RHS Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 27.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 1.4% of RHS Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 444.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 25,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,784,000 after purchasing an additional 25,571 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $4.93 on Friday, hitting $236.28. 30,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,765,145. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $185.54 and a 1 year high of $243.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $233.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.47.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

