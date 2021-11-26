Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Sold by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,947 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $8,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 125.4% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT traded down $2.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.14. 102,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,964,667. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $88.51 and a 12-month high of $109.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.73.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

