Vanilla Network (VNLA) Price Hits $5.72 on Top Exchanges

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 26th. In the last week, Vanilla Network has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar. Vanilla Network has a market capitalization of $3.74 million and approximately $15,045.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vanilla Network coin can now be bought for approximately $5.72 or 0.00010523 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Vanilla Network alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001842 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.32 or 0.00065008 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.99 or 0.00073600 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.66 or 0.00098757 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,038.03 or 0.07431722 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,354.95 or 1.00036746 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Vanilla Network Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 798,519 coins and its circulating supply is 653,905 coins. Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1 . Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network

Vanilla Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vanilla Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vanilla Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vanilla Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vanilla Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.