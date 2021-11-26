Velas Reaches Market Cap of $841.29 Million (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded down 23.8% against the US dollar. Velas has a market capitalization of $841.29 million and $18.77 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00000729 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000172 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001273 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004095 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000353 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001049 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

