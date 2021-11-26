Velocys’ (VLS) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Velocys (LON:VLS)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports.
Shares of VLS opened at GBX 8.17 ($0.11) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 6.83 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £87.11 million and a P/E ratio of -10.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.43, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 5.54. Velocys has a 12-month low of GBX 3.78 ($0.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 17.94 ($0.23).
About Velocys
Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet
Receive News & Ratings for Velocys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velocys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.